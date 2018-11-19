Turkish Military declares curfew in Afrin

The Turkish Military has declared a curfew yesterday in northern Syria's Afrin province. Turkish media outlets reported that an operation was launched against a group who were plundering and robbing the people and resources in the region.

Following the operation, a curfew was declared in the province. Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to remove the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) from Afrin.

The Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) entered the Afrin town center and liberated it from terrorists on March 18.