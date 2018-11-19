   
WAR ON TERROR
CATEGORIES

Turkish Military declares curfew in Afrin

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published

The Turkish Military has declared a curfew yesterday in northern Syria's Afrin province. Turkish media outlets reported that an operation was launched against a group who were plundering and robbing the people and resources in the region.

Following the operation, a curfew was declared in the province. Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to remove the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) from Afrin.

The Turkish military and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) entered the Afrin town center and liberated it from terrorists on March 18.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in War On Terror A thorough investigation was launched recently by FBI into the Gülen-led...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS