US to set up observation points in N. Syria to address Turkey's concerns over YPG terrorist group

The United States will set up observation points in northern Syria to address Turkey's concerns over the U.S.' relationships with the YPG terrorist group, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said late Wednesday.

Ankara has long told Washington that the YPG is no different from the PKK, and partnering with one terrorist group to fight another is unacceptable.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union. The PYD and its armed branch the YPG are the PKK's Syrian affiliates.

YPG is the Syrian wing of PKK terrorist group but the U.S. does not recognize it as such, U.S. Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey also confessed recently.