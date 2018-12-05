Locals say US-led coalition continuing to arm YPG in eastern Deir ez-Zor

Video footage shared by local media in eastern Syria's Deir ez-Zor has shown several trucks of the U.S.-led coalition carrying arms to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is led by the PKK terrorist group's affiliate the People's Protection Units (YPG).

The DeirezZor24 news website shared the video showing military caravans belonging to the coalition en route to Hajin district of Deir ez-Zor, where the U.S.-backed YPG has been fighting Daesh terrorists recently. The video showed military vehicles, weapons and equipment being carried to Hajin and claimed that, recently, a large number of YPG militants have been deployed to the region to fight against Daesh. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a group on the terrorist lists of the U.S., European Union and Turkey. The U.S. policy of arming the YPG has angered Ankara due to its links with the PKK.

Turkey says the fight against Daesh should not be conducted with another terrorist group - the YPG - and that legitimate forces should be used to eliminate Daesh. Yet, Washington sees them as the "most effective partner," disregarding the group's links with the PKK.

Since Sept. 11, 2018, Daesh and the YPG have been exchanging fire, especially in Deir ez-Zor's rural Hajin district, which is located in the east of the province.

Despite getting support from both the U.S. and France, the YPG has consistently failed to make any gains, with the group only holding positions briefly before being forced to retreat in the face of fierce counterattacks by Daesh. According to the latest estimates, the YPG/PKK currently holds about 28 percent of Syria's territory. Daesh, for its part, still maintains an active presence in three parts of Syria, accounting for roughly 3.3 percent of the country's total territory.