Syrian Kurds express support for any effort to oust YPG

The Independent Syrian Kurds Association has stressed that in the face of the oppression and atrocities committed by the PKK's Syrian wing - the People's Protection Units (YPG) - they would support any steps taken to remove the terrorist group from the region.

"Whoever makes a decision and ousts the YPG/PKK from Syria, we would support this step," Abdulaziz Temo, the president of the Independent Syrian Kurds Association, said yesterday in a panel organized in southern Şanlıurfa province.

"[The YPG] are not serving the Kurdish people, they are oppressing them. They cannot be the representatives of the Kurds. The YPG/PKK caused the migration of the Kurdish people. They have conscripted young children," Temo added, pointing out the atrocities of the terror group. He said that the YPG's leaders have come from Qandil and underscored that the terrorist group cannot represent Syrian Kurds. Local people living in areas held by the group have long suffered from YPG atrocities. Numerous human rights organizations have documented the YPG's violations of human rights including torture, recruiting child soldiers and deliberately disrupting education and health services. The group confiscated the properties of local people and destroyed their homes in areas near the Syrian-Turkish border such as in Ayn al-Arab and Tal Abyad. The group also systematically and forcefully displaced locals from their homes to demographically change the region.

Temo highlighted that they are against anyone forming an alliance with the YPG and said: "If there's an alliance against the YPG, as Syrian Kurds we would support it. We would be grateful for those who contribute to the YPG's departure."