Turkey prioritizes safe-zone to be free from YPG/PKK, military sources say

Turkey's priority regarding the safe zone in northern Syria is to make sure that the area is free from the People's Protection Units (YPG)/PKK, military sources said Saturday.

The statements came at a press meeting held by the National Defense Ministry to evaluate efforts in the fight against terrorism and others security issues in capital Ankara.

By establishing a safe zone, Turkey's aims to prevent damage caused by Syrian regime attacks, to avoid terrorist organizations from flourishing in the country, provide a safe area for Syrian people and stem migration.

Ankara has been suggesting since 2012 that a safe zone of 30-40 kilometers could be established between the northern Syrian towns of Jarablus and al-Rai. Currently, negotiations are ongoing with U.S. officials to extend the safe zone from Euphrates River to the Iraqi border since the area is controlled by the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Forces (YPG) terrorists.

Turkey considers the YPG's presence on its southern border a grave threat to its national security and has repeatedly signaled that it will target the terrorist group after the upcoming U.S. withdrawal from Syria.

In last year's operations in Turkey, northern Syria and northern Iraq, 2,442 PKK terrorists, including 74 so-called leaders and more than 3,000 Daesh terrorists have been neutralized, the ministry said in additional remarks.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The efforts to maintain the agreement in Syria's Idlib are also ongoing, despite provocations in the region, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, military sources also noted that the talks about the Patriot missile system will continue in February.