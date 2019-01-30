Azerbaijan extradites senior Gülenist Terror Group member to Turkey

Azerbaijan has extradited a senior member of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) to Turkey, the latest development in joint efforts to eliminate the FETÖ threat across the world.

The suspect, named as Ibrahim E., is said to have been the printing press operator of the group's newspaper in Azerbaijan as well as one of the figures in charge of the FETÖ network's activities in the country. He was brought to Istanbul this week accompanied by two Azerbaijani police officers.

The suspect has been referred to the Anti-Terrorism Branch of the Ankara Security Directorate for legal proceedings.

The FETÖ has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private educational institutions that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group.

The group is accused of using its infiltrators in the military for the July 15, 2016 coup attempt that killed 251 people and injured some 2,200 others. An unknown number of Gülenists, mostly high-ranking figures, fled Turkey when the coup attempt was thwarted.

A large number of Gülenists had already left the country prior to the coup attempt after Turkish prosecutors launched investigations into other crimes of the terrorist group.

Turkey has so far brought back more than 80 members of FETÖ from 18 countries in its global manhunt, which has ranged from Kosovo to Malaysia.