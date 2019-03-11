Turkey foils 12 drone attacks launched by YPG

The PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist organization, made 12 attempts to attack Turkey with drones over the past two weeks, according to security sources.

The drones were launched from the east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

All of the attempts were foiled by the Turkish military and there were no casualties, the sources added.

Theses attempts by the YPG were made to target Turkish military bases in the country's southeastern region, including bases in the Silopi district of Şırnak province, the İslahiye district of Gaziantep and the Suruç and Birecik districts of Şanlıurfa.

Murat Aslan, a researcher at the security studies directorate of the Ankara-based Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) and a faculty member at Hasan Kalyoncu University in Gaziantep, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that attacks by the YPG give Turkey the right of self-defense.

Aslan said the attacks demonstrate a power vacuum in the region and also show that the U.S. military in the region failed to prevent the attacks.

"Therefore, Turkey can take any kind of measure to stop such attacks," Aslan stressed.