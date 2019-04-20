4 Turkish soldiers killed on Iraqi border during anti-terror operation

Four Turkish soldiers were killed in action on Friday during operations against terrorists in the Turkey-Iraq border area.

Six soldiers were also wounded during the operations, Turkey's Defense Ministry said in a statement early Saturday.

The ministry had initially announced that two soldiers had been killed but later said that two other soldiers had succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

The statement said the terrorists came under heavy fire from Turkish air operations and fire support.

It did not specify the name of the terrorist organization, but the Turkish military frequently conducts operations against the PKK terrorist group in the area.

The Defense Ministry extended condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.