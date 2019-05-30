Turkey neutralizes 4 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Four more PKK terrorists were neutralized in Turkey's Operation Claw in northern Iraq bringing the total number to 19, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry updated the total number of neutralized terrorists during the ongoing operation in the region.

"Four more PKK terrorists have been neutralized as part of ongoing Operation Claw in Hakurk region of northern Iraq," it tweeted.

"Therefore, the number of terrorists neutralized so far as part of the operation has risen to 19," it added.



Turkish jets also destroyed weapon pits, shelters and munition depots used by PKK terrorists in the Avasin-Basyan and Metina regions of northern Iraq as part of the ongoing operation, the ministry said.

The Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Claw against the PKK terror group on Monday.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.