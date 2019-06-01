Operation Claw continues in north Iraq, Ankara reiterates determination to fight terror

Turkey will continue to fight all terrorist groups with resolution and determination, the National Security Council (MGK) said Thursday.

The statement was released following an MGK meeting, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It referred to Turkey's Operation Claw, which continues to target PKK headquarters in northern Iraq.

Operation Claw was launched last Monday. It continued with airstrikes on PKK targets Friday. Turkish jets pounded PKK weapons' positions, shelters and ammunition depots in the Zap region, the National Defense Ministry confirmed in a tweet Friday.

With no concrete results from Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) efforts, Turkey decided to take things into its own hands and assume a hard line against the PKK presence in northern Iraq.

Last year, Turkish security forces crossed 30 kilometers into northern Iraq and nearly 200 PKK terrorists were killed in months of operations.

The Hakurk region is among the main locations PKK terrorists use to infiltrate Turkey or attack Turkish border outposts. The area is located some 30-to-40 kilometers south of the Derecik district of southeastern Hakkari province, bordering Iraq, and currently serves as the main base for terrorists between their headquarters in the Qandil mountains near the border with Iran and Turkey.