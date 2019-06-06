5 PKK terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq

At least five PKK terrorists were neutralized during Turkey's counter-terrorism operations in northern Iraq, Turkish Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

At least three PKK terrorists were neutralized as part of the ongoing Operation Claw in northern Iraq, bringing the total number of terrorists killed since the beginning of the operation to 43, the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Claw against the PKK terror group on May 27.

Separately, the ministry said two terrorists were also neutralized during operations in Zap region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.