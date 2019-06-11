Turkey neutralizes 10 YPG terrorists in Syria’s Afrin

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 10 People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said that a counter-terrorism operation was conducted in the Tel Rifaat region following a terror attack carried out by YPG in Syria's Afrin on June 9, in which a Turkish soldier was killed.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The Turkish soldier was killed and five others were injured when YPG terrorists launched an anti-tank attack in Tel Rifaat on Sunday, the Defense Ministry said. Turkish forces responded with retaliatory fire.

Separately on Tuesday, Turkish counter-terror forces neutralized another wanted PKK terrorist in Turkey's southeast, the Interior Ministry said.

Among five terrorists neutralized in the southeastern Diyarbakır province, one was revealed to be Felat Kocakaya, on the ministry's official terrorist wanted list.

Neutralized in the operation in the Lice district, Kocakaya — codenamed Rizgar Torhildan — was sought with a 300,000 Turkish lira ($51,654) bounty on his head, said a ministry statement.

Another terrorist neutralized in the same operation was identified as Yusuf Kayran, codenamed Zinar Akro.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is the group's Syrian branch.