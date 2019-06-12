2 Turkish soldiers killed in clash with terrorists in eastern Turkey

Two Turkish soldiers, who were injured in a clash with terrorists in eastern Turkey, succumbed to their wounds, security sources said on Wednesday.

Four soldiers had been wounded late Tuesday in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Tunceli province, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The injured soldiers were rushed to Tunceli State Hospital, where two of them succumbed to their wounds.

The operation against the terrorists is ongoing in the area.

The sources did not specify the name of the terrorist group, but Tunceli province has previously seen terrorist acts by the PKK as well as other far-left terrorist groups.

Separately, four terrorists were neutralized in an anti-terror operation in the eastern Turkish province of Van, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The air-backed operation was launched near the Mt. Tendürek area in the Çaldıran district, the ministry said in a written statement.

The operation in the area is continuing, the statement added.

Anti-terror operations in the eastern provinces generally target PKK terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.