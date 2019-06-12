VP Oktay: FETÖ trying to draw 'very deceptive' picture

Vice President Fuat Oktay has made it clear that the perception of victimization and the image that is trying to be created by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) which is responsible for the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, is "very deceptive."

"Some structures linked with FETÖ, which tried to attack our democratic institutions, established themselves as trade and civil servant unions just before the heinous coup attempt. The closure of those institutions, which are organized under the guise of trade unions composed of a mere 1,000 people in the wake of the terrorist coup attempt, should not be allowed to be exploited against Turkey on international platforms," Oktay said on Monday at a high-level session at an International Labor Organization (ILO) summit in Geneva.

Stressing that termination of labor contracts of FETÖ terrorists that were nested within the public institutions should also be approached impartially, Oktay said that Turkey has right to fight against the FETÖ in a legal framework to protect the constitutional order.

"It is natural right of all states and public/private institutions to terminate the labor contracts of those who pursue the interests of their affiliated organizations above the interests of their employer institutions, aiming to harming the institutions in which they are employed," he said.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated a failed coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

The terrorist organization was also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Syrian tragedy to be solved by sharing responsibility

Pointing to one of the biggest forced-migration challenges the world faces today with a quarter of a billion refugees migrating since the end of the World War II, Oktay reminded that Turkey opened its doors to more than 4 million Syrians and gave more than $37 billion of assistance to those who are under temporary protection in Turkey.

He also underlined that the tragedy of Syrian people can only be relieved if the international community assumes burden and responsibility sharing, and geographical proximity should not make any country the only responsible one and bearer of this tragedy.

Emphasizing the fact that migration can create a win-win situation, Oktay pointed out rising discrimination against migrants as one of the biggest problem where they live in.

"Migrants bring important contributions to the economies of the countries where they live. However, negative stereotyping, xenophobia and discrimination that migrants and refugees encounter further deteriorates the dramatic conditions they live in. If managed efficiently, migration can create a win-win situation for migrants and host countries. Governments have to find ways to improve life and working conditions as well as to tackle unacceptable trends like anti-migrant sentiments and xenophobia" he said.

ILO's 100 years and challenges of last century

Congratulating the ILO's efforts to sustain its functionality and efficiency for 100 years and pointing out the challenges in the last century, Oktay said that there have been many radical developments and crises around the world since the foundation of the ILO in 1919.

The vice president also stressed that today unemployment of young people, aging societies and sustainability of social security systems remain great challenges for all countries.

"We strongly believe that effective and result-oriented working of international organizations benefits everyone at the global level through helping to achieve and maintain social justice and peace," he said.

Oktay also stressed that migration will be a considerable challenge for the global agenda in the future, as it is currently today.

"As decision-makers, we have to find solutions for peace and stability of our countries and regions. Our primary responsibility is to take necessary steps and measures for overcoming these concerns while taking all aspects of change into consideration," he continued.

The vice president also announced that Turkey will be the co-convener of the Global Refugee Forum to be organized in Geneva later this year and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be participating in the event.