Turkey neutralizes 4 wanted terrorists in eastern Tunceli

Turkish security forces have neutralized four terrorists on the country's wanted list in the past four days, the Ministry of the Interior said Monday.

Three of the terrorists were listed in the gray category of the wanted list and one was listed in the orange category.

The Interior Ministry's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the sensitivity of their criminal activity.

The orange-category suspect was identified as Cihan Çelebi, known by the code name Hakkı Çemişgezek, and had a 600,000 Turkish lira ($103,500) bounty on his head.

The gray-category suspects were identified as Mazlum Atar, codenamed Sidar; Mahmut Alınbay, codenamed Adnan Piro; and Abdulkerim Avras, codenamed Rızgar. All three were wanted with TL 300,000 bounties.

Authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Separately, Turkish fighter jets neutralized two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Monday.

On Twitter, the ministry said the counterterrorism operation neutralized terrorists in the Sinat-Haftanin and Zap regions.

The airstrikes also destroyed weapon emplacements, shelters and arms depots used by the PKK terrorists.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has neutralized 58 terrorists so far.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.