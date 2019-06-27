Battle against FETÖ schools abroad continues at full speed

Turkey's Maarif Foundation later this year will assume control of 100 more schools, formerly run by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in 97 countries, Turkish officials have said. In the process of taking charge of former FETÖ-linked schools and opening new schools at the same time, the foundation will also receive $541 million in funds from the Ministry of National Education, according to a recent government decision.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016, following the July 15 coup attempt carried out by FETÖ's military infiltrators. Besides taking over the administration of FETÖ schools overseas, the Maarif Foundation is also tasked with establishing new schools. The Maarif Foundation is currently educating 30,000 students in 270 schools in 35 different countries around the world and has taken charge of nearly 200 schools, previously linked with FETÖ, in 17 countries.

The foundation also opened 71 new schools in 16 countries, to provide schooling in strategically important areas and satisfy the educational needs of the Turkish diaspora. FETÖ is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish government through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, judiciary and academia.

FETÖ also operates many schools abroad, which serve as a revenue stream for its terrorist and infiltration activities.