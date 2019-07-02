649 terrorists neutralized in 6 months in Turkey, interior ministry says

At least 649 terrorists have been neutralized in counterterror operations carried out in the past six months in Turkey, the interior ministry said Tuesday.

Interior Ministry Spokesperson Ismail Çataklı said 166 terrorists were neutralized in June alone, adding that a total of 381 suspects were detained over support for terrorist organizations.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey is currently waging a determined fight against terrorist groups including the PKK in northern Iraq its offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG) and others in Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.