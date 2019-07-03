Turkey denounces Washington Post's publication of PKK propaganda

Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday denounced the U.S.-based Washington Post newspaper for publishing an article by one of the founders of the PKK terror organization, Cemil Bayık.

"With this publication, the principle of preventing the promotion of terrorism, the most important commitment of the international community in the fight against terrorism, has been seriously violated," the ministry said in a statement, rightfully calling Bayık the ringleader of a terrorist organization that has "brutally massacred tens of thousands of innocent people."

"It is essential that no distinction be made between terrorist organizations in the fight against terrorism," it said, adding:

"This approach, which is a tool for the PKK's terror propaganda and is incompatible with the sensitivity displayed with Daesh, al-Qaida and other terrorist organizations, is a new and grave example of hypocrisy in the fight against terrorism."

Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalın also condemned the article.

The Washington Post, which provided space for a terrorist that is on the list of terror organizations of the U.S. and the EU as well as awarded a prize by the U.S. administration, openly makes propaganda for terrorism and violates the U.S. laws, Kalın said in a written statement.

Asserting that this article did not come into the fold of freedom of press and expression, Kalın said the daily's actions were tantamount to publishing an article from a member of the al-Qaida or Daesh terrorist organizations.

To portray the head of a terrorist organization as the representative of the Kurds is, above all, an insult to the Kurds, Kalın said.

He stressed that Turkey would pertinaciously continue to fight against all forms of terrorism and its supporters.

Bayık makes no effort to hide the bloody history of the PKK, stating outright that the terror group launched a "guerilla war" against Turkey, claiming "we were left with no choice but to resort to armed resistance."

He also claimed the jailed leader of the PKK, Abdullah Öcalan, continues to be the terror group's "lead negotiator."

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.