Turkey seizes record 5.5M cannabis roots in antiterror operation

Turkish security forces confiscated nearly 5.5 million cannabis roots in a successful operation targeting PKK terror group in Turkey's Diyarbakır province, officials said Wednesday.

In a statement, the southeastern Diyarbakır Governor's Office said local gendarmerie commando units carried out the operation in 72 different addresses in the Lice district between June 30 and July 2.

In addition to 5.43 million cannabis roots, 63 kilograms of hashish were also seized in the operation.

The governor's statement noted that the amount is the largest of its kind confiscated in a single operation in Turkey in recent years.

Fifteen caves used by the terrorists were also destroyed during the three-day operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

The drug trade is a major revenue source for the PKK's terrorist operations. In Europe, the PKK controls 80% of the drug trade, reaping some $1.5 billion a year, according to Turkish Interior Süleyman Soylu.