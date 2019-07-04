Documentary unmasking true face of FETÖ shown in Belgium

A documentary revealing the true face of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) was screened in the Belgian capital Brussels on Tuesday.

As part of a project launched by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, "The Network," which was made by TRT World, was shown to an audience for the first time with the cooperation of the International Democracy Union in Brussels. Shot by British journalist Andrew Wilson, the documentary received great attention during its free screening in the cinema of the St. Josse municipality.

Speaking in the program, Turkey's Ambassador to Brussels Zeki Levent Gümrükçü said that FETÖ reminds people of the failed coup attempt of July 15; how

ever, it is just the tip of the iceberg.Noting that FETÖ continues operations as part of civil society and educational activities, Gümrükçü said: "FETÖ is not completely over. They continue their activities not only in our country, but also in various regions of the world. This means that they are not only dangerous for Turkey, but also for the world." Gümrükçü said that the documentary means a lot because it reveals the dark face and secret plans of the terrorist group. He added that the host of the European Union capital Brussels for the first screening also has another symbolic meaning. FETÖ, known for its widespread infiltration in the military, law enforcement, the judiciary and bureaucracy, faced an escalated crackdown following the coup attempt that killed 251 people. Tens of thousands were detained, arrested or dismissed from their public sector jobs, while the courts ordered the seizure of a large number of companies associated with the terrorist group.

FETÖ has a considerable presence abroad, including private schools that serve as a revenue stream for the terror group.