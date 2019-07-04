Turkey takes over FETÖ school in Ethiopia

The Turkish Maarif Foundation took control of a school affiliated with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) yesterday in the eastern Harar city of Ethiopia.

Since its establishment in 2016, shortly after FETÖ tried to seize power in Turkey, the Maarif foundation has made official contact with 90 countries and set up offices in several countries to take over FETÖ-linked schools.

It currently runs more than 160 schools in 12 countries, including many in Africa. FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated July 15 coup in Turkey which killed 251 people and injured 2,200. It was behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish government through the infiltration of state institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.