Joint declaration of intent against terrorism signed with UK

Turkey and the United Kingdom have signed a declaration of intent on the prevention of foreign terrorist warriors' travels and their deportation with the participation of two countries' interior ministers.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu yesterday welcomed his British counterpart Sajid Javid with an official ceremony in the ministry's headquarters. Following the two delegations' meeting, the ministers signed the joint agreement for the prevention of foreign terrorist warriors' travels and their deportation with the participation of the two countries' interior ministers.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Soylu expressed his delight over the agreement and said that both ministries worked hard for a long time to reach the agreement.

Soylu stated that he and Javid have conducted serious and sincere work based on the cooperation and common interest of the two countries, adding: "In today's meeting between the delegations, many issues, such as both regular and irregular migration, combating terrorism, drugs and organized crimes were discussed. We evaluated our cooperation in such issues and determined our future map."

Thanking Javid and the U.K. for their sincerity, Soylu said: "I would like to state that this partnership will make a very serious contribution not only to the two countries but also our region and world."

Javid also stated that Turkey is one of the closest friends and strongest allies of the U.K. Saying that the agreement is an indicator of this friendship and partnership, he added: "We, as two global powers, have a lot of opportunities. At the same time, we face similar difficulties and problems. The agreement we signed today is a product of our joint works and efforts in the area of the fight against terrorism, which is one of the most important problems we have faced."