PKK terrorists attack military vehicle in southeastern Turkey’s Hakkari, 2 soldiers killed

An attack by PKK terrorists targeting a military vehicle in southeastern Turkey left two soldiers dead and another injured, the Ministry of National Defense said Tuesday.

According to a statement, the attack conducted from a long distance took place in Hakkari province bordering Iraq and Iran.

Operations continue in the region, it added.

Hakkari lies to the north of the northern Iraqi territory where the PKK has its headquarters in the Qandil Mountains bordering Iraq and other facilities for training, logistics and regrouping for attacks targeting Turkey.

Turkish troops also have a sizable presence in the area in bases and other installations. Moreover, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq on May 27 to prevent the infiltration of PKK terrorists onto Turkish soil from Hakurk and to spoil the settlement plans of militants in the area.

The Hakurk area also facilitates terrorist crossings between Qandil and Iraq's Salahaddin province bordering Syria, where the PKK's Syrian offshoot, the People's Protection Units (YPG), controls the northeastern third of the country.

A statement released by the ministry earlier in the day said three PKK terrorists were neutralized in airstrikes conducted in Haftanin and Metina regions conducted in coordination with Operation Claw.

Authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.