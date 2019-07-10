Film on dark world of FETÖ terrorist group opens in London

A documentary exploring the dark underworld of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and its role in the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt in Turkey premiered Monday in London.

The documentary was created by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) in conjunction with Turkish international news channel TRT World and the July 15 Foundation and analyzed the secret structures of the terrorist organization, its leader Fetullah Gülen and why Turkey is demanding that he be extradited to be held accountable for his role in the coup attempt.

Ümit Yalçın, the Turkish ambassador to the U.K., was a special guest at the movie screening and gave a short speech prior to its screening explaining why people should know who FETÖ is and why it is a threat to Turkish democracy and democracy as a whole.

"Fetullah Gülen's terrorist organization carried out the coup attempt against Turkish democracy. They tried to abolish our democracy, our Parliament. Fortunately, the Turkish leadership and Turkish people bravely and courageously stood against this terrorist attack and averted it," Yalçın said.

"The terrorist attack and coup attempt revealed the great threat of that terrorist organization against the Turkish state and Turkish democracy, and although the struggle against this terrorist group at home is continuing, they are still active abroad and in different countries and unfortunately, many of them are our partners and allies who show them tolerance and protection," he added.

The documentary explains how in the beginning, Gülen settled in the small town of Saylorsburg in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and established his terrorist organization by buying a large plot of land hidden away from the public. Through interviews with residents of Saylorsburg, the film explains how Gülen failed to integrate into society and remained an outsider to his neighbors. The documentary also analyzed FETÖ's influence in the education sector in the U.S. and how they would build schools that would enroll students from all levels of society. According to the documentary, education is key in the spread of FETÖ's ideology and propaganda, and by making the schools easily accessible to all students regardless of status or wealth, FETÖ would be able to propagate its ideas to a young generation.

It was, however, revealed that FETÖ would use its schools as a front to extort money from its students and employees.

According to the documentary, these revelations have unmasked the true face of FETÖ, one that is steeped in corruption, dishonesty, deception and ultimately terrorism. Furthermore, FETÖ has been exposed in using religion as a means to further its interests and global aspirations, not just in Turkey, but across the world, and this is evident in the development of schools and charities.

Most importantly, the film looked at the major role FETÖ played in organizing and carrying out the failed coup attempt in 2016. FETÖ had gained the support of some Turkish military officers, most notably Adil Öksüz, a civilian who was working in the Turkish Air Force. Prior to the coup, Öksüz made repeated trips to the U.S., where he is said to have met with Gülen and organized the coup.

The film also mentions the role of a Palestinian mid

dleman by the name of Mohammed Dahlan as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in channeling money to FETÖ to fund the coup attempt and buy off sections of the military.

Moreover, during the coup attempt, FETÖ soldiers kidnapped the Turkish military chief of staff, Hulusi Akar. While he was in detention, he was forced to speak with Gülen, who tried to pressure him to support the coup. Nonetheless, Akar rejected all attempts and was rescued by the Turkish government.