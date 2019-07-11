Daesh terrorists release poorly produced video in hopeless publicity stunt

The Daesh terrorist group, desperate to gain attention after suffering heavy losses, threatened President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and announced Turkey as a new "province," in a new video released Wednesday.

The poorly produced video, features three masked fighters standing beside a rocket launcher, speaking in Turkish.

"Hey, Erdoğan, the arrogant tyrant of Turkey, do not consider the swords of the caliphate's soldiers are far away from you," says one of the terrorists, surrounded by two men holding machine guns.

Covering their faces, the militants swear allegiance to the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi throughout the video.

"Know that standing along the ranks of the Crusaders will not help you against the soldiers of the caliphate," the man says referring to Erdoğan.

The video comes less than three months after al-Baghdadi appeared in a video holding a folder with the name 'Wilayat Turkey' (Province of Turkey in Arabic) on it.

Wednesday's video bore the name Wilayat Turkey.

The video showed three terrorists speaking, and five terrorists during the pledge, while it failed to convey evidence about the terrorist group's territory and infrastructure, according to Rita Katz, the director of the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors terrorist groups online.

"More a frantic outreach stunt than structural development," Katz said in a tweet.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to rid Turkey of Daesh terrorists. The terrorist group is blamed for a string of terror attacks in Turkey that killed dozens of people over the past three years in Istanbul and Ankara as well as cities in the southeast.

Military operations in Syria and Iraq led to a rapid decline in Daesh territories and the number of its militants. Turkey helped the Syrian moderate opposition, the Free Syrian Army (FSA), to regain control of a number of Daesh-controlled towns in an operation in 2016.

Foreigners looking to join Daesh in Syria have mostly attempted to use Turkey as their crossing point. Turkey has taken significant measures against foreign Daesh members and has urged Western countries for intelligence cooperation.

According to official figures, some 2,000 people were arrested and 7,000 others deported in operations against Daesh in Turkey, while around 70,000 people were denied entry to Turkey over their suspected links to the terrorist group.

Security forces have also foiled at least 10 attack plots. Figures show that some 18,500 suspects are currently being monitored for links to the terrorist group after being identified at airports upon arrival.