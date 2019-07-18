Turkish airstrikes destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq

Turkish airstrikes struck the Qandil region of northern Iraq as part of Operation Claw against PKK terror group targets in the region, Turkey's National Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

In an official statement, the ministry said weapon emplacements and shelters used by PKK terrorists were eliminated.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

So far, at least 84 terrorists have been "neutralized" by the Turkish army. Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.