4 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey's Bitlis

Turkish security forces neutralized four PKK terrorists in eastern Bitlis province, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The Provincial Gendarmerie Command carried out an air-assisted operation in the countryside of central Bitlis district, neutralizing four terrorists and destroying their weapons, a statement said.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry said counterterror operations in the region are ongoing.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Turkey where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from which to carry out attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.