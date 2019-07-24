Two PKK terrorists captured in southeast Turkey

Turkish security forces in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır have captured two PKK terrorists, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The terrorists provided weapons and personnel for the PKK, the provincial governorate said in a statement.

One of them identified by the initials C.T. was code named "Doktor," while the other, identified as F.A., was code named "Ferit."

Turkey has long been conducting operations against the PKK terrorist group in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. Meanwhile, a PKK terrorist killed by Turkish security forces in June was on the nation's most wanted terrorists list, the Defense Ministry said yesterday.

Murat Gündüz, codenamed Devran, was killed on June 27 in a cross-border operation in northern Iraq's Qandil region, near the headquarters of the terrorist group.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK terrorist organization in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up to the successfully ongoing Operation Claw-1, which revealed new terrorist activity, according to the ministry.

A total of 71 terrorists have been killed since the launch of Operation Claw, the ministry announced last week.