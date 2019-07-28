YPG terror group has recruited 313 children: UN report

The PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorist group has recruited 313 children and used schools for military purposes, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report to the U.N. Security Council.

According to the annual Children in Armed Conflict report, nearly 40% of children recruited by the terrorist group were girls, 20 of them being under 15 years of age.

The report found that these children had received military training and that 119 girls have fought in battles.

The U.N. report also revealed that the YPG terrorist group used 24 schools and hospitals as training grounds and 14 schools as ammunition depots.

The report comes just weeks after the U.N. secretary-general's special representative on children in armed conflicts met with YPG commander Mazloum Abdi — a senior terrorist sought by Turkey under the name Ferhat Abdi Şahin or his nickname 'Şahin Cilo' — and signed an agreement to end recruitment of child soldiers. Turkey lodged a diplomatic note of protest with the U.N.'s Geneva office over the deal, which it said indicated the U.N.'s recognition of a terrorist group as a legitimate actor.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organization.

In 2017, the U.S., which considers the PKK a terrorist group, helped change the YPG's name to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in order to dissociate it with the PKK.

The annual U.N. report is produced at the request of the U.N. Security Council.