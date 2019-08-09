2 plotters of PKK attack on Turkish diplomat nabbed in northern Iraq

Two PKK terrorists, who plotted the assassination of a Turkish diplomat in Irbil, have been killed in a joint operation carried out by the Turkish military and the national intelligence organization, media reports confirmed yesterday. The terrorists, identified as Hacı Kurhan and Metin Akgün, were killed in an operation on July 30. Both were involved in numerous terrorist attacks and were in the blue category Ankara's Most Wanted Terrorists list. The list categorizes terrorists in different color groups, red, blue, green, orange and gray, depending on the level of threat they pose to Turkey's national security. Red is considered the highest threat level. Meanwhile, the Turkish military also killed three other PKK terrorists in an air-supported operation in southeastern Turkey's Hakkari, the defense ministry said. Turkey is currently fighting a number of terrorist groups, including the PKK in northern Iraq, its offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), and others in Syria.

In its more than 30-year-long terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

Last month, a Turkish diplomat was killed in an armed attack at a restaurant in northern Iraq's Irbil, the seat of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Two Iraqi citizens were also killed in the attack that took place in one of Irbil's safest areas.

A group of four terrorists, including Mazlum Dağ, the assailant implicated in the killing of Turkish diplomat Osman Köse in Irbil, were captured alive and detained in northern Iraq.