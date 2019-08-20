Syriac Kadim Church Foundation says YPG oppresses, kidnaps fellow faithful in Syria

"In Syria, PYD/YPG systematically pressures Syriacs in areas dominated by themselves, kidnap Syriac youth by force, close Syriac schools and force most of Syriac community to leave Syria," Syriac Kadim Church Foundation said in a statement late Tuesday, also calling upon the international community to act against the terror threat posed by the PKK's Syrian affiliates.

"Many Syriac civil society organizations have previously published reports protesting this situation and stated that ancient communities integrated with this geography should not be let at the mercy of terrorist organizations," the Foundation added.

Saying that the Syriac community supports the planned operation against the terrorist group, the foundation added in the statement on Twitter that "all measures need to be taken" to prevent damage to the Christian groups living in the region.

"We invite the international community to take more responsibility," it added.

The People's Protection Units (YPG) is the Syrian wing of the terror group the PKK. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

The group resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in late July. Since then, more than 180 members of the security forces have been martyred and over 1,700 PKK terrorists killed in operations across Turkey and northern Iraq, including airstrikes.