Turkish warplanes neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish fighter jets neutralized two PKK terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Monday.

Airstrikes were carried out in the Zap region in coordination with the ongoing Operation Claw, Turkey's anti-terror operation against the PKK, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The airstrikes also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by the PKK terrorists, the ministry said.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists so far.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base, to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.