Turkey's preps, deployments for Syria operation continues, Akar says

Turkey's preparations and deployments for its planned military operation in northeastern Syria are continuing, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Wednesday.

Commanders are closely following the developments regarding the upcoming operation, Akar told the audience at the National Defense University's Air Force Academy.

Washington paved the way for the long-planned Turkish operation into the area east of Euphrates against the People's Protection Units (YPG) after the White House said Sunday the U.S. military would be withdrawing from northern Syria.

The statement followed a phone call between Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, during which a November meeting was planned, according to Turkish presidential sources.

President Erdoğan confirmed Monday that U.S. troop withdrawal from northern Syria had begun, and the operation against the YPG terror group was imminent before his departure to Serbia.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted two major military operations in northwestern Syria – Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch – to purge the region of terrorist groups Daesh and the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist organization.