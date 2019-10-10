YPG attacks Turkish journalists near Syrian border

People's Protection Units (YPG) snipers tried to attack Turkish journalists reporting live near the Syrian border on Thursday.

The incident took place as HaberTürk TV anchor Mehmet Akif Ersoy was on live broadcast with army veteran and security expert Abdullah Ağar, Abdulaziz Temo, the president of the Independent Syrian Kurds Association near Akçakale district in southeastern Şanlıurfa province across the Syrian border.

In the video, journalists note that the YPG snipers start shooting toward them during broadcast.

On the same day, the Defense Ministry noted that civilians were wounded after YPG terrorists carried out rocket and mortar attacks targeting Akçakale district, as authorities urged civilians to return to their homes.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the People's Protection Units (YPG), on October 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, making it possible for nearly 400,000 Syrians who fled the violence to return home.