YPG continues pullout from Syria safe zone, some militants disguise as civilians: Defense Ministry

Some 125 trucks carrying People's Protection Units (YPG) terrorists already left from a 120-kilometer wide area between northern Syrian towns of Ras al-Ayn to Tal Abyad, sources from Turkey's Defense Ministry said Monday, although some militants disguised as civilians were found to have stayed in the region.



"We expect departures will continue today, tomorrow," sources added.



Most of the terrorists that left the area were found to have departed for al-Hasakah. "We are monitoring every step of terrorists with unmanned aerial vehicles," sources said.



"We detected that some YPG militants disguise as civilians and change appearances to stay in the area," they added.



"The U.S. delivered weapons as much as can equip 30,000-35,000 force," sources said.



There are more complex tunnels in Tal Abyad than those were in Afrin, probably because the area is close to Lafarge cement plant located in Ain Issa, they added.

Since Thursday, when Turkey and the U.S. agreed to the 120-hour pause in Turkey's Syria operation in order to allow the withdrawal of YPG terrorists from the planned safe zone, the terror group carried out 36 violations such as harassment fire in northern Syria, Lt. Cmdr. Nadide Şebnem Aktop, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told reporters in the capital Ankara.

On Oct. 17, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also agreed on Turkey having 32-kilometer (20-mile) safe zone south of the Turkish border in Syria.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Aktop said Turkish security forces have neutralized 765 YPG terrorists so far during the anti-terror operation east of the Euphrates River to purge the region from terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkey's Syria operation has liberated a total of 111 settlements in northern Syria so far, Aktop said, adding that a 1,500 square-km- (579-mi-) wide area was taken under control.

She also reiterated that Turkish security forces have not used any chemical weapon or ammunition which are banned by the international law and treaties.

Aktop also said Operation Peace Spring has caused no civilian casualties in Syria.

Turkey closely monitors the YPG withdrawal from the region under the 120-hour pause agreement, she added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.