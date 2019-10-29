26 Daesh suspects detained in Turkey's Bursa

Turkish security forces detained 26 suspects linked to Daesh terror organization in the northwestern province Bursa on Tuesday, a security source said.

The counterterrorism units of the provincial police department carried out simultaneous operations to detain the suspects in several locations, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Twelve of the apprehended suspects were Syrian nationals, who were transferred to the local migration office for deportation. The processing of the remaining 14 suspects continues in the police station.

The detentions come in the wake of the killing of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwestern Syria by the U.S. military Sunday.

Turkey has deported more than 5,000 Daesh suspects and 3,290 foreign terrorists from 95 different countries in recent years, while dismantling terror cells and safe houses providing logistical assistance to the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq or plotting attacks inside the country.

The country's efforts against Daesh made it a primary target for the terrorist group, which carried out numerous gun and bomb attacks targeting security forces and civilians, including the country's deadliest terror attack, which killed 102 people and wounded 400 others in a twin suicide bombing at a rally in capital Ankara, on Oct. 10, 2015.