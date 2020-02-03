Defense minister, top generals on Syria border amid Idlib clashes

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and top military commanders, including Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, traveled to the Turkish border province of Hatay Monday to examine the developments in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

Visiting the troops deployed on the border, Akar said, “No one should have any doubt that the necessary steps will be taken (against the attacks toward the Turkish military) in the region.”



During a meeting with commanders of the border troops, Akar received a detailed briefing on developments in the region.

Commander of the Turkish Land Forces Gen. Ümit Dündar and Commander of the Turkish Air Force Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz accompanied Akar on the visit.