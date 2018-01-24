Lavrov, Tillerson discuss Syria, NKorea in phone call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson on Wednesday discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the Syrian question, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Lavrov and Tillerson discussed the current situation of the Syrian peace process, including Turkey's anti-terror operation in the country's northern Afrin area and the upcoming U.N.-backed talks in Vienna and Moscow-sponsored Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi.

The two top diplomats also agreed on the need for North Korea to strictly comply with the demands of the U.N. Security Council, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Lavrov warned against escalating the situation in the Korean peninsula with inflammatory rhetoric targeting the rogue state.

"The Minister [Lavrov] drew attention to the readiness for dialogue demonstrated by Pyongyang, and called for resolving all disputes solely through diplomatic methods, taking into account Russian-Chinese initiatives on this issue," Russian foreign ministry said.