Russia sets up Twitter poll on which US consulate to close amid wave of diplomat expulsions

The Russian Embassy in the U.S. held a Twitter poll on Monday asking users what U.S. consulate it thinks the country should close in response to the United States' actions which came as a response to the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in the U.K.

The Russian embassy's mocking tweet was a dig at Trump's announcement that 60 of Russia's diplomats were expelled — all of them spies. The White House called it the largest expulsion of Russian spies in American history, and also said it was shuttering Russia's consulate in Seattle, deeming it "a counterintelligence threat."

As tit-for-tat for the closure of its Seattle consulate, the embassy asked its Twitter followers to "vote" which U.S. mission should be shuttered in turn: St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg or Vladivostok.

US administration🇺🇸 ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle @GK_Seattle🇷🇺. What US Consulate General would you close in @Russia, if it was up to you to decide — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 26, 2018

The closure of the consulate in Seattle was ordered because of its proximity to a U.S. naval base.

By 5 p.m. EST, the poll had garnered more than 33,000 votes, with the St. Petersburg consulate leading with 46 percent.

There are three U.S. consulates in Russia in addition to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

16 European Union members, the United States, Canada and Ukraine announced Monday that they are expelling dozens of Russian diplomats in a coordinated response to the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain.

The countries taking action included Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Croatia, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland and Hungary, among others.

The U.S. and all EU member states agreed that it was highly probable that the poisoning carried out in the British city of Salisbury was perpetrated by Russia.

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the international response as the biggest collective expulsion of Russian diplomats in history.

More than 100 Russians in total had been expelled from 18 countries by the time May had spoken in parliament in London on Monday. Britain itself has expelled 23 diplomats. Russia subsequently retaliated by expelling the same number of British diplomats.

Moscow's Foreign Ministry was quick to condemn the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from NATO and EU member states, and reiterated Russia's denial that it had any involvement with a chemical weapon attack on British territory.

"This unfriendly act by this group of countries will not go without consequences. We will react," the foreign ministry said in a statement.