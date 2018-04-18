Trump singles out Muslims the way Hitler singled out Jews, says data mining boss

The CEO of SCL Group, a conglomerate of companies including Cambridge Analytica, said Trump's tactics of singling out Muslims are similar to those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler in singling out Jews for reprisals.

University of Essex lecturer Emma Briant, who has for a decade studied the SCL Group, interviewed company founder Nigel Oakes when she was doing research for a book.

"Hitler attacked the Jews, because ... the people didn't like the Jews," Oakes said on tapes of the interview conducted with Briant. "He could just use them to leverage an artificial enemy. Well, that's exactly what Trump did. He leveraged a Muslim."

Oakes claimed that Hitler didn't have a problem with Jews, and only made them a target to gain more political support.



"Of course, Hitler attacked the Jews. He didn't have a problem with the Jews at all, but the people didn't like the Jews … so he just leveraged an artificial enemy," he said during the interview.

