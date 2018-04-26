Trump to visit UK in July, rights groups call for protests

U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to Britain in July for a working visit with Prime Minister Theresa May, after months of back-and-forth over when the U.S. president would visit what traditionally has been the U.S.' closest ally.

Representatives for the White House and 10 Downing Street said Trump would visit the United Kingdom on July 13 and hold bilateral talks with May but gave no other details.

It was also not immediately clear how long Trump would stay on his visit, which would come more than a year after taking office.

The delay has raised questions about the U.S.-U.K. relationship, and the working visit signals a more low-key affair than an official state visit.

Trump had planned a trip to London to open a new U.S. embassy there but canceled in January.

The announcement of the visit prompted calls for protests from human rights and anti-war groups.

Human rights group Amnesty International said it would call on its supporters to protest against Trump's "deeply disturbing" human rights record.

"In the 15 months of his presidency, we've seen a deeply disturbing human rights roll-back - including the discriminatory travel ban, his reckless announcement on Jerusalem, and harmful policies on refugees, women's rights and climate change," said Kate Allen, Amnesty's U.K. director.