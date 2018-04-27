Turkey-Russia relations in their golden age, experts say

The Future of Turkish-Russian Relations in the Rising Eurasia conference, organized by the International Cooperation Platform (ICP), was held in Antalya, the southern city that is home to millions of Russian residents and visited by many Russian tourists. Sabah daily and A Haber TV channel were the main media sponsors. The one-day-long conference hosted many important visitors from the two countries, including Antalya Municipality Mayor Menderes Türel, Turkish-Russian Social Forum Co-president Ahmet Berat Çonkar, Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei V. Erkhov, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade O. E. Bocharov, Turkish Deputy Economy Minister Fatih Metin and many businessmen, intellectuals, researchers, academicians and journalists.

The conference started with opening speeches. The two sides gave positive messages for future relations. Asserting that 4 million Russians visited Antalya in 2017, despite the sharp decrease in the number due to fragile relations, Türel said expectations are much higher this year. Nearly 40 percent of tourists are Russians, he said. Referring to recent crises between the two countries, the mayor said Russian residents of Antalya have demonstrated that these problems are temporary.

Çonkar, similarly, made very positive statements, saying that the $100 billion goal of trade for 2023 from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is realistic and that the two sides have to work hand in hand to achieve this. He pointed out that the two sides believe that visas have to be abolished as soon as possible. Additionally, he underlined that the two countries' receive news about each other from third countries, mainly Western ones; thus, Turkish and Russian journalists have to increase their cooperation.

The Russian ambassador spoke of the potential in the trade budget and stated that international relations are entering a new era where old alliances are destroyed and replaced with new ones, one of which is cooperation between Turkey and Russia.

Bocharov made a detailed presentation about the production of a new plane, which is planned to be more technological and faster than any present one. In these kind of technological developments, he said, the two countries could work together.

Metin said Turkish-Russian relations are in a golden age. He said that although the $22.5 billion dollar trade budget is insufficient and there is an imbalance for Turkey in this budget, Turkey is determined to increase the budget. "Russian investments in Turkey and Turkey's investments in Russia have exceeded $10 billion on each side. The locomotive power behind Turkey's success in the construction sector is Russia as Turkish investments in this sector has reached $70 billion," he added. The two sides, he said, have been developing strategies for a win-win situation.

İlter Turan, a professor at Istanbul Bilgi University and head of the International Political Science Association, described the advantages and disadvantages of the two countries, saying that Turkey's national resources are not as rich as Russia's, but the Turkish economy is more integrated in the global system compared to Russia. He believes economic cooperation is probable, yet Russia puts economic relations under the supervision of political relations. Indicating that Russia suspended almost all economic activities after the recent crises, he said Russia does not separate economy from politics.

Many Turkish and Russian businessmen discussed problems that they face during the trade process. Despite accepting the existence of certain problems, the businessmen approved the potential of the two countries in several sectors, including farming, construction, civil aviation and energy.