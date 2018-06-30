UN migration agency rejects Trump-pitched leader

Member states of the United Nations migration agency on Friday rejected President Donald Trump's nominee for director general, repudiating historic American control of the organization. The head of the IOM has been an American throughout the agency's 67-year history with one exception from 1961 to 1969. President Trump's nominee Ken Isaacs, a longstanding executive with the Christian charity Samaritan's Purse, faced unprecedented challenges.

Trump's hardline stance on migration, from the so-called Muslim ban to his "zero tolerance" policy on the southern U.S. border that led to separating parents and children, complicated Washington's traditional right to choose the world's top migration official. Trump's "America First" administration has also leveled ferocious attacks against multilateral bodies, including last week's decision to quit the U.N. Human Rights Council, which rankled diplomats in Geneva where the IOM is also based.

But Trump aside, the damage to Isaacs's candidacy has mostly been self-inflicted. Isaacs, who also worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) during George W. Bush's presidency, has published numerous tweets describing Islam as an inherently violent religion, including one after the 2016 attacks in the French city of Nice that said "Islam is not peaceful." He has also retweeted xenophobic anti-Islam material, like a post last year from Robert Spencer, the director of Jihad Watch, which argued "peaceful Muslims" and "Jihadis" were indistinguishable. Isaacs made his Twitter account private amid the uproar that followed his nomination in February. But he has not denied responsibility for his inflammatory comments and has apologized for any offence caused.