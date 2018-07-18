Russian woman's arrest in US aimed at undermining results of Putin-Trump summit, Moscow says

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday the arrest in the United States of a 29-year-old woman accused of being a Russian agent was carried out to undermine the "positive results" of Monday's Russia-U.S. summit in Helsinki, RIA news agency reported.

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was cited as saying there were no grounds for the detention of Russian Maria Butina, who was arrested on Sunday, a day before presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met in Helsinki.

"This happened with the obvious task of minimizing the positive effect" of this week's Helsinki summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump, Zakharova told reporters.

Butina has been charged with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian government.

Butina, who studied at American University in Washington and is a founder of the pro-gun Russian advocacy group Right to Bear Arms, is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in federal court in Washington.