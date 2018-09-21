US playing with fire, Russia says as China threatens consequences over sanctions

China called on the United States on Friday to withdraw sanctions it imposed on a Chinese military organization for buying fighter jets and missile systems from Russia or "bear the consequences".

"The Chinese side expresses strong indignation over the above-mentioned unreasonable practices of the US side," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.



Meanwhile, Moscow warned the United States against "playing with fire."

"It would be good for them to remember there is such a concept as global stability which they are thoughtlessly undermining by whipping up tensions in Russian-American ties," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement.

"Playing with fire is silly, it can become dangerous," he added.

"We recommend that Washington's operators of the sanctions machine at least superficially acquaint themselves with our history to stop going round in circles."

The United States said China's armed forces were in breach of a sweeping U.S. sanctions law punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

The U.S. State Department said it would immediately impose sanctions on China's Equipment Development Department (EDD), the branch of the Chinese military responsible for weapons and equipment, and its director, Li Shangfu, for engaging in "significant transactions" with Rosoboronexport, Russia's main arms exporter.

The sanctions are related to China's purchase of 10 SU-35 combat aircraft in 2017 and S-400 surface-to-air missile system-related equipment in 2018, the State Department said.

They block the Chinese agency, and Li, from applying for export licenses and participating in the U.S. financial system.