EU's Tusk endorses growing calls for UN reforms

Amid increasing calls to reform the United Nations, the European Union supports a "badly needed and overdue" reform initiative for the world body, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday, in order to establish "more unity and collective action" among the member states.

His comments came after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's called on world leaders to establish a global body that protects the victimized, lends a helping hand to those in need and provides hope for future generations, instead of an organization that serves the interests of five countries.

"The European Union supports the current effort to reform the U.N. These reforms are badly needed," Tusk said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday.

Regarding the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Myanmar, Tusk underscored the importance of unity between leaders in the international community through equipping the United Nations with tools to fulfill its agenda collectively.

"Only collective responsibility can offer effective solutions to global phenomena such as migration and forced displacement," he said. "And I truly hope that the recent U.N. debates on the future governance of migration and refugee protection represent a step in the right direction."

Addressing the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Erdoğan said that there were 194 countries under the same roof and all should be represented, not just the five members entitled to a veto.

He warned that the U.N. risks becoming an organization with "a reputation for failure" by catering to select world powers, particularly in the Security Council.

"The U.N. has moved away from the capacity to meet the expectations of humanity through peace and welfare," he said, referencing Bosnia-Herzegovina, Rwanda and the plight of the Palestinians, and added the world body must be restructured if it is to succeed.

In his words, "We believe it when we say the world is greater than five; we are becoming the voice of the common conscience of the human race" – the "five" meaning the United States, China, Russia, France and Britain, the Security Council's five permanent members and the only ones with veto power.

The Turkish president has long advocated reforming the structure of the Security Council, pushing the motto, "The world is bigger than five." His call has gained considerable support from world leaders. On Tuesday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is committed to reforming the world body to make it more capable of responding to global challenges. Erdoğan said the U.N. has carried out work and achieved considerable success over its 73-year history. "However, it is also a fact that over time the United Nations moved away from meeting the expectations of humanity for peace and welfare," he added.