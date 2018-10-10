4 migrants drown, 31 missing as boat sinks off Turkey's Aegean coast

Four people died and one was rescued as a boat carrying more than 30 migrants sank off Turkey's Aegean coast of Izmir province, security sources said Wednesday.

The boat carrying migrants, who were attempting to illegally cross into Greece, capsized off Izmir's Karaburun district, said sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In accordance with the information provided by a migrant woman who was rescued, search and rescue efforts began in the area to find possible missing migrants.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said an Iraqi woman with a rescue jacket and wet clothes came to local gendarmerie command seeking for help on Monday at 11.54 p.m. local time (2054 GMT).

The initial testimony by the migrant woman claimed they sailed off at 8 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) on Oct. 8 and that there were 35 people on the boat.

Upon her testimony, one coast guard corvette, two coast guard boats, one coast guard aircraft and one coast guard helicopter along with gendarmerie and security units dispatched search and rescue teams, the ministry said.

"Search and rescue activities are ongoing in efforts to find nearly 30 irregular migrants who are considered missing," the statement added.

Turkey has been one of the main routes for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, when the Syrian civil war began