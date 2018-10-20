European leaders demand 'full facts' about Khashoggi murder

Germany's chancellor, Denmark's prime minister and France's foreign minister stated that the full facts about the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have not yet been revealed, demanding that the Saudi government reveal all the information.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday spoke critical of Saudi Arabia's official explanation on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and demanded "full facts" be revealed.

"Nothing has been cleared up yet [on Khashoggi's killing], of course we demand that they be cleared up," Merkel said on Saturday, during a party conference in eastern Germany.

All the facts about the murder of Saudi journalist have not yet been revealed, Danish prime minister Larks Lokke Rasmussen also said Saturday.

"The fact that the Saudis last night confirmed that he died, after previously insisting he left the consulate alive, shows that we haven't been told the full truth," Rasmussen told state broadcaster DR.

"And we must insist on getting that," Rasmussen added.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also demanded an "exhaustive and diligent investigation" into the death of the journalist.

"Many questions remain... unanswered. They require an exhaustive and diligent investigation to establish exactly who was responsible and ensure that those guilty of the murder of Mr Jamal Khashoggi answer for their actions," Le Drian said in a statement.

After days of denying to know his whereabouts, Saudi Arabia on Saturday claimed Khashoggi died during a fight inside the consulate.

Saudi Press Agency reported Saturday that 18 Saudi citizens have been arrested over links to killing of Khashoggi.

On the day of Khashoggi's disappearance, 15 other Saudis, including several officials, arrived in Istanbul on two planes and visited the consulate while he was still inside, according to Turkish police sources. All of the identified individuals have since left Turkey.

A joint Turkish-Saudi team completed an investigation into the case on Thursday after searching the residence of the consul general as well as the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.