Trump confirms meeting with China's Xi at G20 summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday to discuss trade after the close of the G20 summit in Argentina.

"We will be meeting with President Xi tonight...and we'll be talking about a thing called trade and probably other things but primarily trade. It's a very important meeting," Trump said.

President Donald Trump was also talking trade and other hot-button international issues with German Chancellor Angela Merkel — a leader he says is "highly respected by everybody, including me."

They had a meeting during the Group of 20 summit of rich and developing nations being held in Argentina.

Trump and Merkel discussed trade, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and Moscow's violations of a landmark nuclear arms treaty that Trump plans to exit.

Trump also held "informal conversations" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Friday night.

The announcement was made by White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Saturday as the summit closed.

Many in Europe have looked to Merkel as Trump has called into question traditional trans-Atlantic ties with his announcements of trade tariffs, repeated criticism of European contributions to NATO and other issues. Merkel has walked a fine line, criticizing some of Trump's decisions while emphasizing that a good relationship with Washington is central to her government.