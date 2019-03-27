Migrants hijack ship that set sail from Turkey off Libya, reports say

A tanker ship that set sail from Turkey was hijacked by migrants that the ship rescued off Libya, Italian media reported on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the migrants hijacked "El Hiblu 1" tanker after they were rescued from the sea by the ship's crew and that the hijackers demanded to change the ship's course toward Malta.

The reports said the ship was registered to Palau and included Turkish nationals among its crew. It was sold off by a Turkish firm on March 11.

Turkish Foreign Ministry reportedly stepped in to assess the situation.